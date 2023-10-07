Edu dept announces recruitment for 64 positions in 2023-24 academic year

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has unveiled plans for immediate recruitment in the academic year 2023-2024, with a total allocation of 64 positions. This move comes in response to a government notification emphasising a merit-based selection process.

The announcement includes 49 positions for high school and higher secondary schools throughout Tamil Nadu.

These vacancies will be filled through direct recruitment of government employees, in accordance with the Tamil Nadu State Secondary Grade Teachers (Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2016.

In light of a recent decision by the High Court to modify an interim injunction relating to the promotion of 'A' and 'B' divisional educational officers, temporary promotions have been granted to district educational officers and related positions.

This temporary elevation in status has been carried out with the approval of the department's promotion committee, which has reviewed and endorsed the temporary promotion lists and positions.

A total of 13 individuals have received temporary promotions or transfers through this process.

The government has also issued an order containing the provisional list of candidates selected for various roles in the field of school education for the 2023-2024 academic year.