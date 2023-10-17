Edu dept announces director appointments & promotions

CHENNAI: The school education department has made significant appointments and changes in job assignments for key personnel. The department has also announced temporary promotions for supervisors and their subordinate employees within the department.

The official document includes the names of the supervisors and outlines the alterations in job assignments for employees in various positions. In total, eight members have been listed in these changes

Among them, K Shashikala has taken on the role of joint director for middle-school education within the School Education Directorate in Chennai. She will now be responsible for the Department of Rural Development, bringing her expertise to this important sector.

Subsequently, C Selvaraj, who previously served as an joint director in the field of higher education, particularly related to government examinations in Chennai has been reassigned to the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) , underlining a clear focus on improving teacher recruitment.