Edu dept allocates Rs 15 cr to conduct annual day at all govt schools for 1st time

CHENNAI: For the first time, the School Education Department (SED) has directed to conduct an annual day event at all government schools on February 10.

For the same, the department allocated Rs 15 crore.

As per a circular from the department, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stated during the assembly session to conduct annual functions in government schools during the grant request for the financial year 2023-2024.

Following which, to inculcate art related activities among students along with academics, the department has planned for such an event.

Further, the school head and members of School Management Committee (SMC) have been instructed for smooth functioning of the event.

The notification pointed out that Rs 50,000 each will be given to 50 government schools that have more than 2,000 students.

Subsequently, Rs 30,000 for 350 schools with students counts between 1,000 to 2,000.

Furthermore, Rs 15,000 will be given to 1,438 schools with student count varying between 500 and 1,000 and Rs 8,000 for 2,457 schools with student population ranging from 250 to 500.

And, Rs 4,000 will be given to 7,979 schools with 100 to 250 students and Rs 2,500 to 25,302 schools with student numbers below 100.

"This is the first time, after an official directive and fund allocation, an annual day event is being held in government schools. Earlier, the event was conducted as per interest of the school head," said a Tamil teacher of government higher secondary school in Kancheepuram.