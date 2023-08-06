Edu department conducts CRC meeting for govt teachers

CHENNAI: The school education department has announced the implementation of various professional development programmes for teachers in the 2023-24 academic year.

As part of this initiative, Cluster Resource Centre (CRC) meetings for government school teachers will be conducted in two phases.

The press note by the department stated, “The first phase, covering 1st to 3rd standard subjects, will take place in August first week, while the second phase, for 4th and 5th standard subjects, will be held on August 12.”

But, due to administrative reasons, the CRC meetings for 1st to 5th standard subjects have been rescheduled to August first week.

So, the expertise is asked to guide all the district teachers, educational institutions' principals, and all district education officials, including all primary education officers, to implement all training programmes and developments.