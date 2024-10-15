Editor and proprietor of Tamil daily killed in accident near Kovilpatti

MADURAI: S Manimaran (65), editor and proprietor of Tamil daily ‘Dina Boomi’ was killed in a road accident near Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district on Monday evening.

He resided at KK Nagar, Madurai. The mishap happened on Tirunelveli-Madurai bypass road at about 5.15 pm, when Sathish (45), son of Manimaran, who drove the car in which the editor was travelling, lost his control, crashed into the road median and veered towards the right side of the road.

A mini lorry, which was coming from the other side, collided with the car. While Manimaran succumbed to injuries on the spot, his son Sathish was critically injured and the lorry driver Ashok Kumar (28) of Saptur, Peraiyur taluk, Madurai was also hurt in the accident.

The injured victims were rushed to Kovilpatti Government Hospital. Nalatinputhur police have filed a case, sources said.

