Edappadi’s silence emboldens sexist leaders: TVK
TIRUCHY: Accusing the AIADMK leadership of inaction over party leaders' abusive talks, former minister and TVK's Delta region election coordinator KuPa Krishnan on Wednesday alleged that senior leaders in the party continue to make “filthy comments” against women without facing disciplinary action.
Speaking to reporters, Krishnan said the party leadership's failure to act against such remarks indirectly encourages them. He contrasted this with the DMK, stating that party president MK Stalin had taken action against functionaries over controversial comments involving women.
Krishnan criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for remaining a “silent spectator” when senior leaders, including CVe Shanmugam, made objectionable remarks. “Would they dare to speak this way if J Jayalalithaa were alive?” he asked.
He further claimed that TVK has created a “wave” in Tamil Nadu politics and enjoys support across households.
According to him, a significant section of voters seeking change is inclined towards the party, and its president Vijay would “certainly” become Chief Minister after the Assembly polls.
Alleging that rival parties fear Vijay’s growing popularity, Krishnan said there could be increased attempts to influence voters through the distribution of money.
He urged the Election Commission of India to remain vigilant and take steps to curb such practices.