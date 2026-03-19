Edappadi’s silence emboldens sexist leaders: TVK

Speaking to reporters, Krishnan said the party leadership's failure to act against such remarks indirectly encourages them. He contrasted this with the DMK, stating that party president MK Stalin had taken action against functionaries over controversial comments involving women.

Krishnan criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for remaining a “silent spectator” when senior leaders, including CVe Shanmugam, made objectionable remarks. “Would they dare to speak this way if J Jayalalithaa were alive?” he asked.