Edappadi's elephant trade with DMK to become CM triggered exodus: Aadhav Arjuna

Addressing party workers at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur during a mass induction programme, Aadhav said Palaniswami remained AIADMK general secretary only on paper and claimed 90 per cent of the cadre would soon join the ruling party, claiming that 50 per cent have already jumped ship.

"One person is acting as AIADMK general secretary on paper. He accused us of horse-trading. But he himself tried to become Chief Minister with the support of the DMK after the election results. That unholy wish of EPS pushed many of you towards the TVK. It is EPS and Stalin who conducted elephant trading," Aadhav charged.