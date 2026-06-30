Edappadi's DMK tie-up plan behind exit, claims MR Vijayabhaskar

Addressing Palaniswami directly, Vijayabhaskar said he had devoted his life to the AIADMK, "shed blood and sweat" for the party, and stood firmly with Palaniswami during difficult times, including efforts to make him the party's permanent general secretary. However, he alleged that Palaniswami failed to respect leaders who had dedicated their lives to the party.

"Jayalalithaa termed the DMK as 'Theeya Sakthi' (evil force), but you attempted to align with the same evil force after the election to form the government," Vijayabhaskar said in the statement.