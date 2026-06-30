Edappadi's DMK tie-up plan behind exit, claims MR Vijayabhaskar

TIRUCHY: A day after resigning as Karur MLA, former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Tuesday (June 30) released an emotional statement explaining his decision to quit the party, alleging that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami attempted to align with the DMK after the Assembly election despite former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa branding the party as "Theeya Sakthi" (evil force).
Addressing Palaniswami directly, Vijayabhaskar said he had devoted his life to the AIADMK, "shed blood and sweat" for the party, and stood firmly with Palaniswami during difficult times, including efforts to make him the party's permanent general secretary. However, he alleged that Palaniswami failed to respect leaders who had dedicated their lives to the party.
"Jayalalithaa termed the DMK as 'Theeya Sakthi' (evil force), but you attempted to align with the same evil force after the election to form the government," Vijayabhaskar said in the statement.
He further alleged that the previous DMK government had filed 43 cases against him and his supporters over the past five years, many under serious sections, due to the influence of former minister V Senthilbalaji.
"We faced severe hardships during the previous DMK government, but you (EPS), without even consulting those who stood by the party, attempted to support the DMK," he said.
Vijayabhaskar, who was elected from the Karur Assembly constituency in the recent Assembly election, was among a group of AIADMK MLAs led by former minister SP Velumani who extended support to TVK to form the government after the election, against Palaniswami's wishes. The group was subsequently removed from party posts for violating party principles.
Expressing grief over leaving the party to which he had devoted most of his life, Vijayabhaskar appealed to the people of Karur to understand his decision and continue supporting his public service.