Edappadi will trade CM seat for State rights: CPM

Appealing for support, he said that candidates of the CPM and its allies have extensive experience in public service and grassroots struggles and are well-equipped to represent people's issues effectively in the Assembly.

He highlighted the credentials of CPM candidates, including N Pandi in Palani, R Sellasamy in Padmanabhapuram, M Chinnadurai in Gandharvakottai, L Sundararajan in Thiruvottiyur, and Latha in Keezhvelur, noting that all had long-standing contributions to farmers' movements, labour unions, local governance, and social causes. He said electing Left candidates would strengthen the voice of workers and marginalised sections in the Assembly, and enable effective representation of public grievances before the government.

Shanmugam also called for the election of CPI candidates, noting that an increased Left presence in the Assembly would help collectively raise people's issues and secure solutions through coordinated efforts. He urged voters to extend support to candidates of the DMK-led alliance across constituencies, stating that the election was crucial for protecting Tamil Nadu's rights and ensuring its continued progress.