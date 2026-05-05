Edappadi to meet MLAs today; mulls support for TVK

The meeting follows the recently concluded assembly elections, in which the AIADMK-led NDA alliance secured 53 constituencies. The AIADMK alone won 47 of these seats—a bad decline from its 2021 Assembly performance, when the party had won 66 seats. The reduced tally is being viewed as a significant setback for the party.

Notably, no single party has achieved a clear majority in the assembly. The TVK has emerged as the single largest party but remains short of the numbers required to form a government. In response, TVK has initiated efforts to rally support from other political outfits. With the AIADMK holding 47 MLAs, political speculation is rife that TVK may seek its backing.

Against this backdrop, Palaniswami held consultations with the newly elected AIADMK legislators. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Lalgudi MLA-elect Leema Rose Martin confirmed that TVK is in talks with the AIADMK and has requested the party’s support to secure a majority in the assembly.