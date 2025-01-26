Edappadi seeks report, white paper on TN's performance at WEF Davos summit

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded the DMK government to go public on its achievements in the World Economic Forum in Davos and demanded a White Paper on foreign direct investments (FDIs) garnered in the last four years.

Representatives from various State governments participated in the five-day World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Switzerland’s Davos. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa represented the MK Stalin-led DMK government at the conclave.

Palaniswami cited media reports highlighting how state governments such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal signed agreements to secure financial commitments from industries. “However, there is no information from Minister Rajaa regarding the MoUs related to investments. It is disappointing to see that the minister from TN failed to sign any MoUs to secure investment. At the same time, his counterparts from other states went aggressive to achieve their goals,” Palaniswami said in a statement. “This exposes the CM’s claims that there is competition among foreign investors to invest in TN. There is no sign of foreign investors coming to the state,” EPS said.

Recalling Stalin’s demand for a White paper on FDIs in the Global Investors Meet during the previous AIADMK regime, Palaniswami insisted the Stalin government release a white paper on FDIs since the DMK returned to power. “Why is the Stalin model government not forthcoming with a list of investors?” he wondered.