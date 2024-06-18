Edappadi Palaniswami criticizes DMK govt over shortage of ration shop essentials

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami released a statement on Tuesday raising concerns about the reported shortages of essential items in ration shops across Tamil Nadu in June.

"Reports about non-distribution of essential items like tur dal and palm oil in ration shops in Tamil Nadu are worrying," Palaniswami said.

Criticizing the ruling DMK government, the opposition leader stated that it was disheartening to see the state's ration shops, which had once set historical records in public distribution and served as a model for the nation, facing such a situation now. "I strongly condemn the DMK government for causing this crisis in ration shops, leading to a shortage of essential items," he said.

Palaniswami then urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure that all essential items are distributed smoothly and without any shortages in the ration shops, which serve to fulfill basic needs of the poor and the underprivileged.