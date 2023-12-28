Edappadi Palaniswami condoles Vijayakanth's demise, calls him 'beloved brother'

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and general secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his condolences to the demise of actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth, who died due to illness at the city hospital on Thursday.

Palaniswami said that he was saddened to learn about the demise of "beloved brother" and DMDK leader Vijayakanth due to ill health. He conveyed his deepest condolences to bereaved Pramalatha Vijayakanth, general secretary of DMDK, and her family and party cadres.

"I pray that the soul of Vijayakanth, who made remarkable service in public life and field of art, and affectionately called as Captain by the people rest in peace," Palaniswami said in his condolence message