Edappadi Palaniswami backs TN govt on Keeladi findings

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that his party would fully support the Tamil Nadu government’s stand on the Centre disputing the report of former Tamil Nadu Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) director Amarnath Ramakrishna regarding the Keeladi excavation findings.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Keeladi museum in Sivaganga district, Palaniswami said that the archaeological excavations at Keeladi had commenced when the AIADMK was in power.

“Thousands of artefacts were unearthed in various phases of the excavation during our regime. It was also the AIADMK government that allocated funds and took initiatives to establish the on-site museum in Keeladi,” he said.

He recalled that in 2018, samples collected from Keeladi were sent to a laboratory in Florida, USA, which confirmed that the artefacts dated back to the 6th Century BCE.

“Since the AIADMK was not in power at that time, we do not know the details regarding the clarification sought by the Centre from Amarnath Ramakrishna. However, we will stand by the Tamil Nadu government’s position on this matter,” Palaniswami stressed.

Earlier in the day, the AIADMK leader visited the residence of B. Ajith Kumar, a youth who allegedly died due to custodial torture in Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district.

He met and consoled Ajith Kumar’s mother and brother and assured the family that the AIADMK would continue to seek justice for the deceased.

Addressing reporters after the visit, Palaniswami said that the police, who were entrusted with the duty of protecting citizens, had been responsible for the youth’s death.

“It was only after the protests by the people and AIADMK party functionaries that the state government transferred the case to the CBI. The Madras High Court also took a serious view of the matter when it heard a petition filed by an AIADMK advocate demanding a fair probe,” he said.

Palaniswami alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was worsening under the DMK regime and urged the state government to take immediate steps to curb such incidents.