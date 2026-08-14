Edappadi K Palaniswami will soon be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister again, says P Thangamani

Thangamani made the remarks while leading an AIADMK demonstration at Fort Maidan in Salem as part of the party’s statewide agitation demanding a complete waiver of crop loans and pressing for Tamil Nadu’s rights in the Cauvery water dispute.

Targeting the TVK government, Thangamani alleged that several schemes introduced by former Chief Ministers J. Jayalalithaa and Palaniswami had merely been renamed and reintroduced by the present government.

“People have now begun regretting their decision to vote for the TVK. This government will not survive for long, and Palaniswami will soon become Chief Minister,” he said.