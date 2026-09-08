Edappadi K Palaniswami vows AIADMK win in two bypolls, attacks TVK government

Talking to reporters at the Secretariat on the concluding day of the Assembly’s Budget session, Palaniswami accused the government and the principal Opposition DMK of repeatedly trading charges and wasting valuable House time instead of discussing people’s issues.

He said the Assembly might function for 10 hours a day, but only about three hours were devoted to public issues. He also alleged that ministers failed to provide department-specific replies, with only about three ministers answering most questions.