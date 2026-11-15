Edappadi K Palaniswami urges CM Vijay to raise Mekedatu issue with Congress high command during Delhi visit

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to take up the Mekedatu dam issue with the Congress high command during his visit to Delhi and exert pressure on the party to ensure that Karnataka respects the Supreme Court verdict on the Cauvery river dispute.
In a statement, Palaniswami said Karnataka Chief Minister had repeatedly maintained that building a dam at Mekedatu was the state's right and that no one's permission was required. Such statements could create differences between the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he said.
Recalling the legal battles fought by the AIADMK government, Palaniswami said the Supreme Court had delivered its final verdict after hearing arguments from all states. Subsequently, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee were constituted.
He pointed out that the Supreme Court had held that inter-state rivers were national assets and that an upper riparian state could not undertake construction activities affecting the rights of lower riparian states without their consent.
Palaniswami alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka had failed to comply with the Supreme Court verdict and the directions of the CWMA on releasing Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water. He also accused the Karnataka Chief Minister of repeatedly raising the Mekedatu dam proposal despite these obligations.
He alleged that Karnataka was not releasing Tamil Nadu's due share of water and that only surplus floodwater was reaching the Mettur dam.
Blaming the TVK government for failing to secure Tamil Nadu's rightful share, Palaniswami said the delayed release of water had caused a shortfall, affecting Kuruvai and Samba cultivation this year.
He warned that the proposed Mekedatu dam could severely affect agriculture in the Cauvery Delta districts and drinking water supplies to several districts.
Palaniswami urged Vijay to raise the issue with senior Congress leaders and press them to ensure that the Karnataka government adheres to the Supreme Court verdict and implements the CWMA's directions on the timely release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.