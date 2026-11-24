CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said the State government was duty-bound to implement the Supreme Court's interim order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on the Tirupparankundram hill, warning that failure to do so could invite contempt proceedings.
Speaking to reporters at the airport, he said any government was bound to implement Supreme Court orders and that disregarding the order could expose the government to contempt of court proceedings.
However, Palaniswami said he was yet to get the complete details of the latest developments in the case. He said he had arrived at the airport at 4.30 pm and was informed about the court order only by reporters.
"I do not know the full details of the order or whether the Deepam will be lit. I will comment further after understanding the complete details. Nevertheless, it is essential for the government to implement the Supreme Court's order," he said.
Referring to a similar issue in Kerala concerning the Sabarimala temple, he reiterated that the Supreme Court was the highest judicial authority and its orders had to be followed.