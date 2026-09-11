Edappadi K Palaniswami opposes proposed Pattinapakkam Secretariat

In a statement, Palaniswami said the proposed location, along Santhome Road adjoining the Pattinapakkam beach, was already heavily congested. The area has fishermen’s settlements, residential neighbourhoods, schools and significant vehicular movement, and the construction of a major administrative complex could further worsen traffic congestion and inconvenience residents, he said.

He recalled that during the AIADMK governments led by former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, efforts had been made to identify a suitable location for a new Secretariat without space constraints or traffic-related problems.