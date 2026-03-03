Edappadi K Palaniswami meets Shah in Delhi to resolve seat talks deadlock

EPS left for Delhi this morning on a sudden visit, a move seen as crucial to finalising seat-sharing arrangements.

Sources indicate that discussions will centre on the number of constituencies to be allocated to the BJP as part of the alliance agreement.

The visit comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Madurai, and follows a consultative meeting of NDA leaders. According to sources, detailed discussions were held on seat sharing among alliance partners, as well as on the constituencies proposed by the AIADMK for the BJP.