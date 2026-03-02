Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves for Delhi

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami departed for New Delhi on a sudden visit this morning.
During his visit, Palaniswami is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Discussions are expected to focus on seat-sharing arrangements within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), particularly the number of constituencies that will be allocated to the BJP.
The visit follows a consultative meeting of NDA leaders held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Madurai yesterday. According to sources, seat-sharing among alliance partners was discussed during that meeting, including the constituencies proposed by the AIADMK for allocation to the BJP.
However, sources indicate that the BJP is not in agreement with the number of seats suggested by the AIADMK. It is said that the AIADMK prefers to allocate only winnable constituencies to the BJP rather than increasing the total number of seats allotted to the party.
In light of these developments, Palaniswami's visit to Delhi is seen as significant, aimed at finalizing the seat-sharing arrangement. Following the discussions in Delhi, an agreement is expected to be formally signed in the coming days.