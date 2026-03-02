Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves for Delhi

During his visit, Palaniswami is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Discussions are expected to focus on seat-sharing arrangements within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), particularly the number of constituencies that will be allocated to the BJP.

The visit follows a consultative meeting of NDA leaders held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Madurai yesterday. According to sources, seat-sharing among alliance partners was discussed during that meeting, including the constituencies proposed by the AIADMK for allocation to the BJP.