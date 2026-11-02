Edappadi K Palaniswami in huddle with district secretaries over bypolls

CHENNAI: With by-elections expected in five Assembly constituencies, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged district secretaries to intensify preparations and ensure the party fights strongly against the ruling party, without disclosing its specific strategy.
Palaniswami chaired a meeting of district secretaries at the party headquarters in Royapettah on Sunday. He instructed functionaries to step up organisational work, including working closely with the Election Commission as it prepares to revise electoral rolls. He stressed the need to actively participate in correcting voter rolls.
The meeting also discussed preparations for the by-elections in Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Tiruchy East, Viralimalai and Karur constituencies. Despite the ruling party being in a favourable political position, Palaniswami asked district secretaries to work with full commitment to improve the AIADMK's electoral performance.
After the meeting, Palaniswami held separate consultations with district secretaries from the five constituencies at his Royapettah residence.
Meanwhile, two Chennai-based district secretaries, Virugai VN Ravi and T Nagar Sathya, were absent from Saturday's meeting.
The leadership is also planning to convene the party's General Council meeting in December. With recent electoral setbacks raising questions about its organisational strength, Palaniswami faces the challenge of improving the party's performance and restoring its cadre's confidence.