Edappadi K Palaniswami in huddle with district secretaries over bypolls

Palaniswami chaired a meeting of district secretaries at the party headquarters in Royapettah on Sunday. He instructed functionaries to step up organisational work, including working closely with the Election Commission as it prepares to revise electoral rolls. He stressed the need to actively participate in correcting voter rolls.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the by-elections in Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Tiruchy East, Viralimalai and Karur constituencies. Despite the ruling party being in a favourable political position, Palaniswami asked district secretaries to work with full commitment to improve the AIADMK's electoral performance.