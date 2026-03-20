Edappadi K Palaniswami, allies taking orders from Delhi, alleges CM MK Stalin

Stalin claimed that this act justifies his assertion that the upcoming poll fight is between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. "All decisions (of the AIADMK and other NDA partners) seem to be taken in Delhi. Why are the Opposition leaders staying there? Is it to secure pending funds for Tamil Nadu or to resolve issues like the gas cylinder shortage?" Stalin asked.

Stalin went on to train guns on the AIADMK leaders, alleging that they are waiting for approval from Delhi even to face elections. "People of Tamil Nadu clearly understand this. If the State falls into their hands, it will affect day-to-day governance," he said.