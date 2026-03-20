Edappadi K Palaniswami, allies taking orders from Delhi, alleges CM MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday criticised Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and leaders of the AIADMK-led NDA who travelled to New Delhi for alliance discussions with BJP top strategist Amit Shah.
Stalin claimed that this act justifies his assertion that the upcoming poll fight is between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. "All decisions (of the AIADMK and other NDA partners) seem to be taken in Delhi. Why are the Opposition leaders staying there? Is it to secure pending funds for Tamil Nadu or to resolve issues like the gas cylinder shortage?" Stalin asked.
Stalin went on to train guns on the AIADMK leaders, alleging that they are waiting for approval from Delhi even to face elections. "People of Tamil Nadu clearly understand this. If the State falls into their hands, it will affect day-to-day governance," he said.
Launching a sharp attack, the Chief Minister accused Opposition leaders of compromising their party's autonomy for political gains, referring to PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, who also reached Delhi in an apparent bid to break the deadlock in alliance talks.
"They have mortgaged their parties for selfish interests. From now on, their decisions are not theirs — they are taken in Delhi," Stalin alleged.
Stalin further alleged that Opposition parties were focused on alliance negotiations instead of addressing public concerns.
On the contrary, the DMK government has delivered effective governance over the past five years, despite facing challenges from the BJP-led Union government, Stalin claimed.
Recalling various welfare schemes and achievements, he said the government had stood firm in protecting democratic values and implementing key initiatives for the people.