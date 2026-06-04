Edappadi K Palaniswami alleges bid to protect corrupt, seeks CBI probe

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the disappearance of 18 hard disks containing important data from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) headquarters, alleging that the incident points to a larger conspiracy.
In a statement, Palaniswami said the missing hard disks contained crucial information and questioned whether the disappearance could be dismissed as a mere theft.
Claiming that there was an ulterior motive behind the incident, he alleged that the hard disks may have been removed as part of an attempt to shield certain individuals.
The AIADMK leader also questioned whether the ruling party was trying to protect someone linked to a particular political party.
Urging a thorough investigation, Palaniswami said the case should be handed over to the CBI so that the truth behind the disappearance of the hard disks could be brought to light.