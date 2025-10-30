Edappadi hits out at Sengottaiyan, TTV, OPS; terms Panneerselvam DMK’s B team

CHENNAI: An hour after dissenting senior leader KA Sengottaiyan created a flutter within the AIADMK by paying respects at Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar memorial jointly with expelled leaders, O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the dissenters were going against party founder MG Ramachandran and late leader J Jayalalithaa by backing the DMK.

Addressing a press conference in Madurai on Thursday, Palaniswami recalled Panneerselvam’s recent statement that the DMK is likely to remain in power after the 2026 Assembly election, and said those rebel leaders were acting as the DMK’s B team.

“The AIADMK could not return to power in the 2021 Assembly elections because of such betrayers,” he said, citing examples of constituencies where the party used to win except in 2021. “Panneerselvam said the DMK will come to power again. These people are acting as DMK's B team,” he said.

When asked about Sengottaiyan, who, though removed from party positions, remains in the party as a primary member, Palaniswami said whoever acted against the party’s interest would face action. “AIADMK cannot be defeated by betrayers,” Palaniswami said.

When the media persons persisted, Palaniswami said it was a waste of time to talk about Sengottaiyan, OPS, and TTK coming together.

Turning combative when asked about a string of defeats that the party faced under him, Palaniswami pointed out how the DMK received such a drubbing in 2011 that it could not even be the principal opposition party despite being led by the late leader M Karunanidhi. The AIADMK won again in 2016, and the party regime continued for 10 long years, he said, and criticised the media for attacking the AIADMK whether it is in power or in opposition.

Did not extend invitation to Vijay’s TVK for alliance

“We have not held any discussions with TVK about alliance for the 2026 Assembly polls. Similarly, that party has not reached out to us in this regard. This is only a media creation,” said Palaniswami.

The comment came a day after TVK leader CT Nirmal Kumar said there was no change in the party’s stand on alliance.

In recent days, several second-rung leaders of the AIADMK have repeatedly asked TVK to join the AIADMK to oust the DMK regime.

