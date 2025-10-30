Crisis in AIADMK again as senior Gounder leader Sengottaiyan joins TTV, OPS at Pasumpon

CHENNAI: The simmering factional feud within the AIADMK has exploded yet again, as dissident leader KA Sengottaiyan went to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar memorial along with expelled leaders O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, on Thursday.

The three leaders paid respects to the Thevar statue jointly, adorning it with the same garland and using the same plate to do arti .

In the staunchly personality driven politics of Tamil Nadu, Sengottaiyan’s decision to go along with the two archrivals of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is unlikely to be taken lightly by the party high command, and is expected to result in swift and drastic action against him.