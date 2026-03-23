Edappadi highlights governance 'failure' under DMK in open letter

In his letter, Palaniswami said that over the past five years, he has consistently raised concerns both inside and outside the Assembly about what he termed the government’s failures, but alleged that there has been no meaningful response or corrective action.



He accused the ruling administration of being indifferent to public suffering and prioritising optics over accountability.



Citing a recent incident near Tirunelveli, Palaniswami referred to the murder of a Scheduled Caste farmer and the subsequent suicide of his 23-year-old daughter, claiming that the delay in police action reflected systemic apathy. He alleged that arrests were made only after sustained public protests, raising questions about the government’s commitment to justice and law enforcement.



The AIADMK leader said the incident was not isolated, pointing to similar cases across the state, including in Vengaivayal and Nanguneri, as part of a broader pattern affecting marginalised communities.