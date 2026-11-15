Edappadi flays TVK government over law and order, seeks probe into police station deaths

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday criticised the ruling TVK government over the law and order situation in the state, citing the death of a man who allegedly died by suicide inside a police station in Madurai district and another incident in which a woman set herself ablaze at a police station in Panruti.
He said Balakrishnan of Theni district, who had gone to the Chekanurani police station for an inquiry, died by suicide inside the premises. Referring to the incident at a police station in the Panruti area on Friday, he questioned the functioning of the police department.
Comparing the State's deteriorating law and order situation to a top 10 ranking of cinema releases, Palaniswami alleged that the government had failed to address several serious incidents, including the disappearance of a minor girl in Gingee and robberies involving a Tanishq jewellery store in Madurai and a Tasmac cash collection in Kancheepuram.
Questioning whether CM C Joseph Vijay was aware of the successive incidents, he demanded accountability from the government.
"Justice has not been delivered, nor has an apology been offered. Does Chief Minister Vijay even know what accountability means?" he asked.
He urged the government to ensure a proper investigation into the deaths reported inside police stations, take appropriate action against those responsible and initiate stringent measures to prevent such incidents and recurring crimes in the State.