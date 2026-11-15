Edappadi flays TVK government over law and order, seeks probe into police station deaths

He said Balakrishnan of Theni district, who had gone to the Chekanurani police station for an inquiry, died by suicide inside the premises. Referring to the incident at a police station in the Panruti area on Friday, he questioned the functioning of the police department.

Comparing the State's deteriorating law and order situation to a top 10 ranking of cinema releases, Palaniswami alleged that the government had failed to address several serious incidents, including the disappearance of a minor girl in Gingee and robberies involving a Tanishq jewellery store in Madurai and a Tasmac cash collection in Kancheepuram.