Edappadi flays DMK govt over law and order issues

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday claimed that no one in the state was safe under the DMK regime and appealed to the state police to maintain law and order to serve the people of the state.



The AIADMK leader listed out recent murders of a youth in Pudukkottai and Mangalapuram in Thanjavur and an attempt on the life of a man, who was out on bail under the Goondas Act, in Theni district, to claim that it was certain that no one was safe under the DMK regime and that people should ensure their own safety.

In his post on 'X', Edappadi said, "Since there is no use in appealing the CM of the incompetent DMK regime to maintain the L & O, I urge the police officers, who are here to public service, to maintain L & O."

