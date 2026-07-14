Edappadi fills EC, GC posts with loyalists to tighten grip on party

Many of the leaders who resigned from the party after a failed rebellion seized as members of the GC and EC, as many of them have joined the TVK. Palaniswami has now begun filling these vacancies with his supporters ahead of the scheduled organisational meetings, even as he buys time to convene the EC and GC meetings as demanded by the rebels.

According to the AIADMK's organisational rules, the general council must meet at least once a year, while the executive committee must meet twice annually. Both meetings are expected to be held in December.

Party sources said the appointments are intended to fill vacant posts before the meetings and strengthen EPS' support within the party's key decision-making bodies, a move that could help ensure smoother proceedings during the upcoming general council and executive committee sessions.

The move is seen as Palaniswami gaining a firm grip on the party, even though questions of organisational strength remain, amid some top leaders quitting and joining the TVK.