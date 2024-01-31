Edappadi devotee attacked in Palani temple; pilgrims protest seeking action

MADURAI: Scores of devotees from Edappadi in Salem district, who visted the holy shrine of Lord Murugan in Palani in Dindigul district on Tuesday, erupted in protest against alleged attack on a fellow pilgrim.

Chandran, the devotee, who came along with a group performing ‘kavadi’ on his way to Rajagopuram, came under attack following an altercation with some security guards.

Wordy quarrel resulted in an attack and Chandran suffered head injuries. Subsequently, the fellow devotees took the victim to hospital, sources said.

Enraged by the attack, the devotees assembled and raised slogans demanding immediate action against those who attacked the devotee.

A team led by Palani DSP Subbiah then held talks with the agitating devotees and pacified them saying action would be taken against those responsible for such attack. The devotees then disbursed, sources said.