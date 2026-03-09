Edappadi: Congress slave DMK rewards traitor OPS

The Leader of the Opposition attacked the former Chief Minister and rival O Panneerselvam for the first time after joining the DMK, saying, “It has now become clear who the real ‘B team’ of the DMK is. OPS is a betrayer.”

Campaigning in Erode, Palaniswami alleged that the Congress had built pressure on the DMK to secure 28 seats. “For nearly 20 days, both parties were engaged in a public spat over seat-sharing. Eventually, Congress extracted the number of seats it wanted by threatening the DMK,” he said.