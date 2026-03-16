Edappadi cautious on prospects of TVK tie-up: Sources

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has downplayed speculation about a possible alliance with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stating that no talks are currently underway between the two parties, in what appears to be a cautious approach not to affect the morale of cadre, in case it doesn't work out as planned.
Responding to reporters' questions, Palaniswami repeatedly denied that the AIADMK was holding discussions with TVK to bring the party into the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.
Sources in the AIADMK said the party leadership was cautious about raising expectations among cadres regarding a potential tie-up with TVK amid uncertainty over the party’s demands.
According to party sources, the AIADMK had initially explored the possibility of bringing TVK into the alliance. However, the discussions did not move forward after TVK reportedly sought more seats and a share in governance, which the AIADMK was not inclined to concede.
Meanwhile, the BJP is learnt to be keen on expanding the NDA in Tamil Nadu and has reportedly initiated back-channel efforts to bring TVK into the alliance.
Sources added that even in talks reportedly facilitated by the BJP, TVK reportedly placed conditions, including a share in power, which are considered unacceptable to the AIADMK leadership.
Against this backdrop, Palaniswami is learnt to be avoiding statements that could create expectations among party cadres. AIADMK sources said any failure in the talks close to the elections could lead to disappointment among workers if hopes of a tie-up are raised prematurely.
The AIADMK currently leads the NDA in Tamil Nadu, which includes the BJP, PMK and a few smaller parties.