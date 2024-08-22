'Edappadi an accidental Chief Minister'

TIRUCHY: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami became Chief Minister by accident and he has no political knowledge, said Transport Minister SS Sivasankar in Ariyalur on Wednesday.

Distributing sports equipment to as many as 201 panchayats in Ariyalur district, Minister Sivasankar told reporters that the transport department has been introducing facilities based on the latest technological development and accordingly, the low floor buses have been introduced in Chennai, while tender has been floated for procurement of e-buses. Once the process is complete, the e-bus services would also be operated on par with the low floor buses, which would be expanded to the other cities across the state, he said.

Similarly, the handheld ticketing machines are introduced in Chennai buses and they would slowly be introduced in other places, he added.

The Minister said that DMK cadre have been longing to see the Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, but the final decision is with the Chief Minister. He also said that the people are aware of the activities and services of Udhayanidhi and there is no need to pay attention to the statements of BJP leaders like H Raja who has no support of the people.

In the meantime, the Minister slammed Palaniswami and said that he had become CM by accident and he does not have any political knowledge.