Edapaddi Palaniswami appoints actor Gautami as AIADMK’s deputy propaganda secretary

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Gautami Tadimalla has been made the AIADMK's deputy propaganda secretary, while 'Tada' Periyasamy has been appointed deputy secretary of Anaithullaga MGR Mandram.

The duo joined the AIADMK ahead of the Lok Sabha polls after severing their ties with the BJP.

Palaniswami, in a statement, announced the appointment of actor Gautami and Periyasamy along with two others - Fathima Ali, who was made deputy secretary of the minority welfare wing, and P Sanyasi, who has been elevated to the Farmers' Wing as deputy secretary.

Actor Gautami joined the AIADMK last February after ending her two decades-old ties with the saffron party, while former state president of BJP's SC wing Periyasamy left the party after he was denied a ticket in the Lok Sabha polls. Shortly after quitting BJP, Periyasamy joined the AIADMK and campaigned for the party in northern districts.