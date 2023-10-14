ED uncovered nothing new against me: Raja

COIMBATORE: DMK MP A Raja on Friday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) hasn’t uncovered anything new against him.

Addressing reporters, after inaugurating an oratorical contest as part of Kalaignar Centenary celebrations at a private college in Coimbatore, the DMK leader said the ED hasn’t discovered anything new or is there nothing new to find out also. He was responding to the ED’s recent action to freeze his immovable properties.

To a query, if Raja will face the ED’s action legally, the Nilgiris MP said that he will not be cowed down. Earlier, while addressing the students, Raja said, “After 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to have given power connections to 75,000 villages.

But, former chief minister M Karunanidhi has ensured power supply to all villages even before 1975 in Tamil Nadu.”

Calling students to take a plunge in politics, Raja recalled that during his college days debate contests would be held only in arts colleges, which paved as a gateway to politics. “More such debate contests should be held for students pursuing engineering and medical streams also,” he added.