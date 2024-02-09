ED takes up DVAC's bribing cases by realty firms, starts raids

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate on Friday started raids around 10 premises of three promoters of well known realty firms and people connected to the firms in Chennai in connection with a PMLA case .



ED's PMLA case is based on FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption last week against T. Udayakumar, managing director, Landmark Housing Projects Limited, Sunil Khetpalia and Maneesh Parmar, both directors of KLP Projects Private Limited, unknown officials and MPs, MLAs etc.

The DVAC case relies on the statement of Udayakumar before the Income Tax authorities wherein he revealed that cash payments to the tune of Rs. 50 crore was paid to various persons, including MPs, MLAs Corporation ward members and certain government officials to get their help for construction of multi-storied apartments at Binny Mill Campus on the Perambur Barracks Road in the city between 2015 and 2017.

To construct the apartment complex in 14.16 acres of land Udayakumar and two other builders had to pay bribes to the tune of Ra.50 crore to officials and elected politicians to get approval.

The DVAC had named certain MP and MLA in the list bribe recievers. One MLA who allegedly received money then is a minister now in the DMK cabinet.