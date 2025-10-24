ED summons Tamil actors Srikanth, Krishna in PMLA case linked to cocaine trafficking 

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Tamil actors K Srikanth and Krishna Kumar for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged cocaine trafficking, officials said on Friday.

The zonal office of ED has summoned Srikanth (46) on October 27, while Kumar has been asked to appear before the federal probe agency on October 28, they said.

The statements of the two actors will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe pertains to a cocaine trafficking case, which stemmed from an FIR lodged by Chennai Police in June, the officials said.

The two actors, who along with some others were arrested by police, obtained conditional bail from the Madras High Court in July.

The police also arrested a former AIADMK functionary, T Prasad, in this case, who allegedly supplied cocaine to Srikanth and some others.