ED seizes Rs 13.7 cr from college owned by MP Kathir Anand's in Vellore

CHENNAI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 13.7 crore from the raid conducted a few days back at the private college in Vellore owned by DMK MP Kathir Anand, according to a Thanthi TV report.

On Jan 3, Enforcement Directorate searched Kingston Engineering College in Vellore, where Minister Duraimurugan's son Kathir Anand holds the chairman post and the raid lasted for 44 hours and involved more than 15 officers who came on eight cars.

During the raid at the college, ED officials reportedly monitored the CCTV cameras in the premises, and recovered unaccounted money, documents related to the college and its bank transactions, and a hard disk, the report added.

The seized money was reportedly kept to pay salaries and bonuses for Pongal festival to college staff as well as various fees paid by the students.

After two days of search, the ED had seized Rs 2.74 crore and hard disks, and further sealed the server room.

The searches are part of a probe into a 2019 Income Tax case against Kathir Anand over cash-for-votes charges ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Over Rs 10 crore was seized from premises allegedly related to Anand’s associates in Vellore, which led to the cancellation of the election in Vellore constituency.