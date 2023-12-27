ED seeks clarification from TN Police to assist in investigation

CHENNAI: With Tallakulam Police in Madurai City registering a case against ED officials based on a complaint from DVAC alleging that the anti-corruption cops were prevented from discharging their duties by the central officers, the assistant director of Madurai sub-zonal office, Enforcement Directorate has written to the Tamil Nadu Police citing procedural lapses in the notice issued to them.



In a communication to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tallakulam range, ED stated that the notice received by them was delayed and did not have any official stamp/seal, and did not even disclose the name and identity of the person issuing the notice.

Incidentally, it was ED which had first approached the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to book officials of the Dindigul detachment of DVAC for conducting an 'illegal' search and allegedly stealing records of sensitive cases of ED apart from permitting unauthorized unknown persons to enter the ED's office in Madurai, in the pretext of searching the office of ED officer Ankit Tiwari, who was trapped and caught by DVAC while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a government doctor.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate itself has booked Ankit Tiwari for money laundering based on DVAC complaint.

ED in its recent letter to Madurai police has raised concern about demanding the presence of ED official invoking section 160 of CrPC on the next working day since the issuance of the notice "without informing the reasons of inquiry or matter of inquiry.

Pointing out that the sub-zonal office is handling high-profile cases of money laundering including illegal mining, corruption, investment and bank frauds, the communication said the sudden and abrupt notice without informing the subject of inquiry, would impede their smooth functioning.

ED has sought copies of the petitions referred in the notice to understand the context of the notice and has asked the police to specify the queries where ED's assistance would be required including details or documents needed as ED is more than willing to assist police on the investigation into their complaint.