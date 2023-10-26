ED seeks CCB’s charge sheet in Senthilbalaji case

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the additional special court seeking the charge sheet details filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Chennai against jailed minister V Senthilbalaji in the alleged job for scam case.

The assistant sessions judge G Jayavel posted the matter on October 30 after hearing ED’s petition.

The CCB Chennai filed the charge sheet after investigating the alleged allegation that Senthilbalaji promised government jobs in the transport department for the exchange of cash as a bribe between 2014 and 2015 when he was the transport minister in the AIADMK government.

In 2015, more than 20 persons lodged a complaint in CCB against Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar that after receiving money they were not provided any appointment in the transport department as promised.

However, the Madras High Court discharged Senthilbalaji and others from the case. Subsequently, the Apex court set aside the High Court order and directed the CCB to investigate the case and file a final report.

As the CCB couldn’t complete the investigation, sought additional time before the Supreme Court.

On August 9 the Apex Court extended the time up to September 30, 2023, and observed that no further time would be granted, if the charge sheets were not filed it would constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case further.