ED searches two sand quarries in Karur

TIRUCHY: Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Tuesday conducted a search operation in two sand quarries in Karur with the support of para-military team.

The ED team arrived at the Nanniyur and Mallampalayam in the Cauvery river bed and commenced their search operation in both the quarries at around 9 am.

According to sources, both the quarries violated the norms and dredged sand beyond the permitted level in the Cauvery river bed and based on the complaint, the ED officials conducted a search at the houses and the offices of sand quarry contractors Ramachandran in Pudukkottai and Rathnam in Dindigul on September 12 and 13. Subsequently, search was held at Mohanur sand quarry in Namakkal district where the officials seized money and various documents.

As a follow up search, the officials raided the sand quarries at Nanniyur and Mallampalayam near Vangal in Karur district. On learning the officials reached the spot, the workers of both the quarries attempted to escape from the spot and the officials who came in as many as six cars raided the quarries. The officials also sought the support of the water resources department officials and conducted a survey with the help of drones. They also inspected the map and other documents related to the quarry and conducted searches till 4 pm and left the place.

In order to prevent any untoward incidents, the entire venue of both the quarries were taken under the control of the para military forces who denied permission for the outsiders within a certain distance.