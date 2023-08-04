ED searches 3 Kovai sites with Balaji links

COIMBATORE: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted fresh searches on the premises of supporters of Minister V Senthilbalaji in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation.

Sleuths carried out simultaneous searches at the house of a Tasmac supervisor and the office and house of a builder in different parts of the city.

A team of 10 swooped down on the house of Muthubalan, 40, a native of Tirunelveli, and working as a supervisor in a Tasmac shop in Town Hall area. His house is located on 80 Feet Road, Ramanathapuram.

“They locked the gates at around 9 am as paramilitary cops stood guard. Muthubalan arrived later and was quizzed by sleuths,” said sources.

It is said the ED seized some documents from his house. Similarly, a five-member team raided the house and office of Arun, who runs Arun Associates Ltd at Highways Colony on Coimbatore-Tiruchy Road.

Balaji, who was arrested by the ED on June 13, has been lodged in prison after undergoing treatment in a private hospital following heart surgery.