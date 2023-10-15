ED raids TN government sand quarry in Pudukkottai in connection with mining case

PUDUKKOTTAI: As part of the investigation into allegations of serious irregularities in the mining and sale of river sand in Tamil Nadu, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted raids on government sand quarry in Perunavalur of Pudukkottai District.

Recently, the ED sought details of illegal sand mining cases registered in the State.

The issue of illegal sand mining came to light when Lourdhu Francis, VAO of Morappanadu in Thoothukudi district, was hacked to death in his office by two suspects against whom he had lodged a complaint with the local police of illegal sand mining from the Tamiraparani riverbed.

The two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court recently.

The ED is probing a money laundering angle in the backdrop of allegations that a large quantity of sand was sold illegally by issuing fake receipts to sand lorry operators in recent months, thereby causing a huge revenue loss to the Central and State governments.