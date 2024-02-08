Begin typing your search...

ED raids Minister Senthilbalaji's house in Karur

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Feb 2024 5:15 AM GMT
CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at jailed minister V Senthilbalaji house in Karur.

The Enforcement Directorate officials have been raiding Minister Senthilbalaji's house in Karur, Rameswarapatti since this morning.

Five officers arrived in a vehicle with a Kerala registration number, and are conducting a search, as per a report.

Currently, the ministers parents are living in his house. Officials are investigating them, reports added.

On June 14, 2023, Senthilbalaji was arrested by Enforcement Department officials in an illegal money transfer case. Minister Senthilbalaji is now lodged in Puzhal jail after his bail pleas were dismissed.

Meanwhile, Justice Alli yesterday extended Senthilbalaji's judicial custody until Feb 15, with this Senthilbalaji's judicial custody has been extended for the 10th time.

Regarding the raid, officials of the enforcement department said that they are investigating the case of illegal money transfers.

