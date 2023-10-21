ED raid on corporate firms ahead of polls questionable, says CPM

COIMBATORE: The raid on corporate firms ahead of polls have given room for doubts whether the central government is threatening them indirectly for election funds, CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan said Friday.

Addressing the media in Salem, Balakrishnan questioned why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not conducted raids on supporters of BJP.

On the ongoing Cauvery row, Balakrishnan asked why BJP state president K Annamalai didn’t ask the Karnataka unit of BJP to not protest against releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

“The BJP has been donning double standards on the Cauvery issue,” he said.

Stating that the central government owes responsibility to curb Sri Lankan sea pirates, Balakrishnan wondered why PM Narendra Modi has not condemned the issue. The CPM leader said the AIADMK is daydreaming of garnering the support of minorities by speaking up in their support.