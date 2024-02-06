ED officer Ankit Tiwari denied bail for the 2nd time

CHENNAI: The Dindigul Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition filed by R Ankit Tiwari of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), who was arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on the charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a doctor.

Chief Judicial Magistrate J Mohana dismissed the bail petition filed by Ankit Tiwari.

This is the second bail petition filed by Tiwari that has been dismissed by the court. The first petition was dismissed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in December last year.

Madurai Enforcement Officer Ankit Tiwari was arrested by the DVAC on December 1 for taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from Dindigul Government Medical College hospital doctor Suresh Babu.

Tiwari was caught by officials from the DVAC near a toll gate in Dindigul after intercepting a car he was travelling in after a chase. He joined the ED in the year 2016 and had earlier served in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Tiwari's judicial custody was extended for the 4th time.