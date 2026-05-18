ED knocks on Vijay govt's doors to prosecute DMK leader Senthilbalaji

The move has come merely days after the change of guard at the State and less than three months after the previous government denied sanction.

Although the ED has filed a prosecution complaint before the special PMLA court in Chennai, the trial has not yet begun as the mandatory sanction from the State government is still pending.



In a three-page letter dated May 15 addressed to Chief Secretary M Saikumar, the central agency noted that its earlier sanction request sent to the then Governor on May 14, 2025, was returned on February 23 this year following the State government’s directive.



Last October, the then chief secretary had informed the Governor that only the State government was the competent authority to grant prosecution sanction of a public servant, and that the ED should have approached the chief secretary directly.



In its latest communication, the ED has enclosed all relevant evidence, a confidential investigation note, and a copy of the prosecution complaint on a pen drive. The chief secretary’s office has acknowledged receipt of the letter.