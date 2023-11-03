ED, IT are units of the BJP: Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Friday dismissed the Income Tax (IT) raids at its Minister EV Velu's places as politically motivated and dared to face them legally.

Asked about the raids, State Sports Minister cum DMK youth wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "There are many wings in the DMK and Congress like youth and student's wings. Likewise, ED and IT are BJP wings. They are doing their job. We will face it legally."

Asked about the timing of the raids, which have been happening ahead of the five-State Assembly elections, Udhayanidhi said, "During the last two or three months, the wings have been quite active."

Earlier in the day, when reporters drew his attention to the raids, DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan told media persons in his native Katpadi that the raids have been happening every day at some leader's house.

"Likewise, a raid has happened today. We don't bother a big deal about it," a visibly indifferent Duraimurugan remarked.