The judge was adjudicating the case after a two-judge bench of the High Court delivered a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Senthilbalaji’s wife S Megala.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 July 2023 11:02 AM GMT
ED has powers to take Senthilbalaji into custody: Justice Karthikeyan
CHENNAI: In a big blow to Minister V Senthilbalaji and the DMK, Justice CV Karthikeyan of the Madras High Court ruled on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate has the powers to take him into custody in the alleged cash-for-jobs case.

The judge was adjudicating the case after a two-judge bench of the High Court delivered a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Senthilbalaji’s wife S Megala.

Upholding the verdict delivered by Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, the judge ruled that the Enforcement Directorate arrested the minister as per the provisions of the law, and added that the treatment period cannot be considered a part of the judicial custody.

