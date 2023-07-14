ED has powers to take Senthilbalaji into custody: Justice Karthikeyan

CHENNAI: In a big blow to Minister V Senthilbalaji and the DMK, Justice CV Karthikeyan of the Madras High Court ruled on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate has the powers to take him into custody in the alleged cash-for-jobs case.

The judge was adjudicating the case after a two-judge bench of the High Court delivered a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Senthilbalaji’s wife S Megala.

Upholding the verdict delivered by Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, the judge ruled that the Enforcement Directorate arrested the minister as per the provisions of the law, and added that the treatment period cannot be considered a part of the judicial custody.